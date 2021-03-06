Villanova vs Stony Brook Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Villanova Wildcats vs. Stony Brook Sewets Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Loading...

Villanova vs Stony Brook Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, Stony Brook, NY

Network: Flowfootball

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Villanova (0-0) vs Stony Brook (0-0) Game Preview

For the latest lines, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why will villanova win

The Wildcats should have one of the better offenses and passing games in the CAA and as the season goes on. Even if it takes a bit, the O line needs to be solid with QC Daniel Smith and RB Justin Covington for a good backfield, as in FCS.

Loading...

Smith threw for 35 touchdowns and ran for 12 scores, Covington carried for an average of eight yards, and that should work against a Stony Brook defense that is solid again, but may not be enough.

Loading...

The Seawolves have to prove that they have firepower, but …

Loading...

Why would stony brook win

The defense will be really solid.

Loading...

The offensive side may need a little bit to get all the parts going around the QB Tyquell fields – the receiving duct will be a work in progress – but the defense needs to be able to keep the game in range.

Loading...

The Seaweats need to push a passing attack against at least one suspected Villanova secondary, and it will have to generate some semblance of a pass rush from the other side, but…

Loading...

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

Loading...

What is going to happen

It will be a fight.

Loading...

Maybe they used to play two years ago, but Stony Brook won 36–35 over the Wildcats in a strange year when things were not working out like they should be.

Loading...

Pop is to come in the fourth quarter in Vilvova’s offense as a Seawalls stall.

Loading...

Villanova vs Stony Brook prediction, line

Villanova 30, Stony Brook 23

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Row: Villanova-9, O / U: 55

Loading...

Must see rating: 3

5: Beavis and Butt-head making a film

1: Tom and Jerry