Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore tore Achilles to undergo surgery

The school announced Sunday that Villanova’s junior guard Justin Moore received a torn part of the Achilles and would undergo surgery this week.

Moore sustained the injury in the last minute of Saturday’s Elite Eight win over Houston. He is out indefinitely.

“This is a hard blow to all of us, not only because of the great player Justin, but what it means to us as teammates and coaches,” coach Jay Wright said in a statement. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in many ways. Every game, he defends an opponent’s best scorer and has the toughest rebounding in our time.” One of the guards is Vilanova.

“Justin’s work ethic and dedication will help get him through this recovery and we look forward to the day we see him…