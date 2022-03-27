Villanova Wildcats survive cold shooting, top Houston Cougars to make Final Four of NCAA tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Villanova is headed to her third Final Four in the past six NCAA tournaments, a chance to win her third national championship on the same stretch.

In a grind-it-out affair at the AT&T Center on Saturday night, 2-seed Villanova was out for an early lead over the 5-seeded Houston Cougars, never turning back and winning the final minutes for a 50-44 victory. I got away.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Villanova shot just 28.8% (15-for-52) from the ground, making him the Elite Eight game, shooting under 30% off the floor since UCLA (29%) in 1971. Became the first team to win. Research. The Wildcats’ 50 points also equaled the lowest of the Elite Eight’s win.

Jermaine Samuels led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Caleb Daniels came off the bench…