Villanova Wildcats Survive Cold Shooting, Top Houston Cougars to Make NCAA Tournament Final Four

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Go to enough Villanova news conferences and it becomes clear pretty quickly that Coach Jay Wright preaches certain things, day after day. It’s an almost robotic, formulaic answer to Wildcats players: Attitude. Villanova Basketball.

Villanova rarely deviates from his principles, and it has taken him back to a familiar place for the Wildcats—they’re headed to their third Final Four in the last six NCAA tournaments, on the same chance of winning their third national championship. Spread.

In a grind-it-out affair at the AT&T Center on Saturday night, 2-seed Villanova was out for an early lead over 5-seeded Houston, never turning back and in the final minutes for a 50-44 victory. Gone away

Villanova shot just 28.8% (15-for-52) from the field, making it the first team…

