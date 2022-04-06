Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich: Arnaut Denjuma gives Spanish team a resounding first leg win

Arnaut Danjuma joined Villarreal from Bournemouth last summer

Former Bournemouth striker Arnaut Denzuma dodged Bayern Munich as Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The home team was brilliant from the start and took the lead within 10 minutes when Danjuma stabbed him from close range.

A goal from Francis Coquelin was dismissed, while Gerard Moreno hit the post as Villarreal pushed for a second.

German champions Bayern were below par and did not manage a shot on target until the second half.

Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 51 goals for club and country this season, was kept silent by a well-organized Villarreal defense as the hosts followed up their impressive win against Juventus in the previous round with another big result .

But he was as poor as Bayern…