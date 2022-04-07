Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich: Unai Emery masterplan ends UCL run

Unai Emery was championed by Arnaut Danjuma as a “tactical mastermind” as Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1–0 with the forward’s 15th goal of the season.

This resulted in Villarreal ending Bayern’s scoring run in 30 consecutive Champions League games in Spain.

Bayern’s run was unbroken for more than three years, until February 2019 when they were held to a 0–0 draw at Liverpool.


