Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich: Unai Emery masterplan ends UCL run

Unai Emery was championed by Arnaut Danjuma as a “tactical mastermind” as Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1–0 with the forward’s 15th goal of the season.

This resulted in Villarreal ending Bayern’s scoring run in 30 consecutive Champions League games in Spain.

Bayern’s run was unbroken for more than three years, until February 2019 when they were held to a 0–0 draw at Liverpool.

Bayern will still look to qualify for the semi-finals in next week’s second leg.

But Denjuma believes anything is possible with a manager like former Arsenal boss Emery.

Denjuma told a BT Sport reporter before the game that Emery was going to come up with a plan to stop Bayern.

After the match, the journalist asked Danjuma what instructions Emery had given to his players…