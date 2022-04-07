Villarreal 1, Bayern Munich 0: Denzuma scores in stunner (VIDEO)

Villarreal, Spain (AP) – Villarreal pulled off another surprise Champions League result, this time against sixth-time champions Bayern Munich to boost their hopes of returning to the semi-finals for the first time in 16 years.

After advancing from the group stage and eliminating Juventus in the Round of 16, the modest Spanish club took a big step towards reaching the last four with a 1-0 win over favorites Bayern in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday. raised. ,

Arnaut Denzuma’s goal at the start of the first half was enough for Villarreal at the La Ceramica Stadium, with Bayern unable to overcome the solid defense of Unai Emery’s squad and only lost for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.

Bayern were unbeaten in their last 22 matches…