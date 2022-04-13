Villarreal Bayern Munich Champions League

MUNICH (AP) – As the final whistle blows – and Bayern Munich’s frustrated superstars fall to the ground – Villarreal’s substitute raced to the ground to join teammates who ousted the six-time European champions.

Bayern’s stadium will have enough space for Villarreal’s entire population to celebrate with them on Tuesday after the team reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2006.

Such are the disparities in the size and position of these clubs, that all 50,000 residents of the southeastern Spanish city could fit into Bayern’s 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena.

“We are a small town but they are strong players,” said Villarreal coach Unai Emery.