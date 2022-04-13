Villarreal beat Bayern Munich with Champions League late hit

Bayern Munich crashed out of the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second consecutive season. A 1–1 draw against Villarreal in Munich was not enough after a 1–0 loss in the first leg.

This is the second time in history for the Spanish club that they have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Villarreal also achieved this position in the 2005/2006 season. The Spaniards were then excluded from the final by Arsenal. Now Villarreal will face the winner of the match between Liverpool and Benfica.

hunting Bavaria

Villarreal was clearly better in the first leg in Spain and Unai Emery’s team also got off to a good start in Munich on Tuesday evening. The first shot of the game was scored by Gerard Moreno, but he could not make it difficult for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern Munich needed a goal to get a chance in the semi-finals of the Champions League and so went on the hunt. Jamal Musiala got the biggest chance for Germany for the first time…