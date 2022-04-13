Villarreal continues to write a fairy tale book: Bayern Munich is killed by a late equalizer. Champions League

Villarreal continues to write a fairy tale book: Bayern Munich is killed by a late equalizer. Champions League

Bayern Munich will not be able to win the Champions League this year as well. It looked to be at home to erase the loss from the first leg against Villarreal, but a late equalizer by Chukuvez killed the Germans.

Bayern – Villarreal in a nutshell:

,

Read Full News