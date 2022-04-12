Villarreal continues to write a fairy tale book: Bayern Munich is killed by a late equalizer. Champions League

- 33′ – Yellow – Robert Lewandowski
- 90+3′ – Continuing. Daniel Parejo by Serge Aurier
- 90 + 1′ – Geel – Giovanni Lo Celso
- 90′ – verb. Thomas Muller by Eric Maxim Chopo-Motting
- 88′ – Doelpunt – Samuel Chukwueze (1 – 1)
- 87′ – released. Lucas Hernandez by Alfonso Davis
- 84′- Verv. Arnaut Denjuma Groeneveld by Alfonso Pedraza
- 84′- Verv. Francis Coquelin by Samuel Chuquezé
- 82′ – Continuing. Jamal Musiala by Serge Gnabry
- 59′ – Yellow – Juan Foyth
- 52′ – Goal – Robert Lewandowski (1 – 0)
UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich will not be able to win the Champions League this year as well. It looked to be at home to erase the loss from the first leg against Villarreal, but a late equalizer by Chukuvez killed the Germans.
Bayern – Villarreal in a nutshell:
