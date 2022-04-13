Villarreal knocks out Bayern Munich and reaches semi-finals

Villarreal chased down Bayern’s finish in Munich on Tuesday night, following a 1-0 win in the first leg in Spain, thanks to Samu Chuquez two minutes from the end of regulation time to snatch a 1-1 draw.

For the German champions, who dominated this comeback match, but came up against an airtight defense for a long time, which only Robert Lewandowski was able to pierce (52nd), this elimination against an opponent considered weak was very hurt. Will deliver

Youth coach Julian Nagelsmann, who arrived on the bench at the age of 34 at the start of the season, certainly quickly garnered unanimous support around him. But at Bayern, and he himself has said it enough, only titles count.

And its leaders are certainly not going to be satisfied with the Bundesliga title alone, which seems…