Villarreal storms Bayern Munich to reach Champions League semi-finals

A fluid counterattack that began on the edge of Villarreal’s penalty box followed by Samuel Chuquez’s 88th-minute draw ensured that the night ended in a 1–1 draw and Unai Emery’s team lost 2–1 on aggregate in the semi-finals. sent.

Villarreal entered the second leg with a slim 1-0 lead over the six-time Champions League winners, courtesy of a goal from Arnaut Denjuma at their home ground, the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Impotent for most of the first half of the second leg, it was not until the 28th minute that Bayern scored a shot on goal, but it was easily saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Both Villarreal’s best chances in the first half came after a counterattack as it absorbed Bayern’s pressure.