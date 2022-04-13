Villarreal stun Bayern, Chelsea out in Champions League

Villarreal secured a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 aggregate victory thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Samuel Chuquez to propel six-time European champions Bayern Munich to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years on Tuesday.

Villarreal’s 1-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by Robert Lewandowski in seven minutes into the second half, but Chukuvez completed a counterattack within four minutes of coming off the bench to extend the Spanish team’s surprising run in the competition. Did.

“They made the mistake of not hitting us today and we took advantage of it,” said Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno.

“What this team has done is great.”

Especially given the disparities in size and position. The entire population of the southeastern Spanish city of Villarreal —…