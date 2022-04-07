Villarreal stuns Bayern Munich: “Yet I’m here with mixed feelings”

Villarreal defeated Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Nevertheless, the Spaniards were later left with mixed feelings, as the score could have been 1–0 higher than indicated on the scoreboard.

It was Arnaut Denzuma (ex-Club Brugge) who scored the only goal behind Neuer after eight minutes. “You can’t compare matches like this. Champions League evenings are great. And yet I’m here with mixed feelings. Well, we won against Bayern, but we can do much better,” said an important Denjuma said BT SportI’ve also missed a chance I should have always missed.

The Dutch international once again praised coach Unai Emery. “I guarantee he’s a tactical mastermind. His plans always work out well. Even today his plan was great. We won, even though we didn’t actually execute the plan…