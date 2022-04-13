Villarreal surprise Bayern Munich over Chuquez winner at UCL (VIDEO)

Do suspect Villarreal at your own risk. First it was Juventus that learned that hard lesson, now it is Bayern Munich.

After losing their 1–0 first-leg aggregate lead on a goal by Robert Lewandowski, Villarreal bounced back, ending the German power in an 88th-minute counterattack by Samuel Chuquez and a 2–1 aggregate. There was no chance of winning. Villarreal grabbed a barrage of opportunities and picked their places wisely, and it went into the semi-finals, where they will face Liverpool until Benfica can reverse a 3-1 aggregate deficit at Anfield on Wednesday.

It looked like Bayern would have enough, with Lewandowski pushing the equalizer to seven minutes into the second half.

