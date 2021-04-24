Villarreal vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Villarreal and Barcelona.

Barcelona shall be seeking to give their La Liga title hopes an enormous enhance once they make the journey to Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants are presently third within the desk, 5 factors behind leaders Atletico Madrid, whereas Europa League semi-finalists Villarreal occupy seventh spot, and right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up the workforce information.

VILLARREAL

Out: Vicente Iborra (knee)

Uncertain: Pervis Estupinan (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Gomez, Alcacer, G. Moreno

BARCELONA

Out: Ansu fati (knee), Philippe Coutinho (knee)

Uncertain: Ousmane Dembele (muscle), grandchild (ankle), Martin Braithwaite (ankle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann