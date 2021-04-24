LATEST

Villarreal vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list

Avatar
By
Posted on
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho pictured in October 2020

Sports activities Mole rounds up the entire newest harm and suspension information forward of Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Villarreal and Barcelona.

Barcelona shall be seeking to give their La Liga title hopes an enormous enhance once they make the journey to Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants are presently third within the desk, 5 factors behind leaders Atletico Madrid, whereas Europa League semi-finalists Villarreal occupy seventh spot, and right here, Sports activities Mole rounds up the workforce information.

© Reuters

Contents hide
1 VILLARREAL
2 BARCELONA

VILLARREAL

Out: Vicente Iborra (knee)

Uncertain: Pervis Estupinan (muscle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Gomez, Alcacer, G. Moreno

BARCELONA

Out: Ansu fati (knee), Philippe Coutinho (knee)

Uncertain: Ousmane Dembele (muscle), grandchild (ankle), Martin Braithwaite (ankle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Lenglet; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

ID:444530:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2895:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top