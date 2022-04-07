Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich – Football Match Report – April 7, 2022

Villarreal inflicted Bayern Munich’s first away defeat in the Champions League for almost five years as they took a 1-0 advantage from their quarterfinal first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday.

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game after just eight minutes as he turned in a shot from Dani Parejo in front of Manuel Neuer.

The better team for most of the contest, particularly in the first half, Villarreal were left to regret not adding to their advantage ahead of next week’s decisive second leg in Munich.

“Our team is very hungry and humble,” man-of-the-match Young Lo Celso told Movistar Plus. “But we faced one of the best teams in the world and we go out with…