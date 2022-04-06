Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the Champions League quarter-final online and on TV, team news

They couldn’t do it again, right? After toppling a stalwart in the previous round, Villarreal will have to invoke their never-losing spirit again as Unai Emery’s men face six-time winners Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final. A tough prospect it might be on paper, but the Yellow Submarine has the form for tearing up a rulebook. Make sure you know how to watch Villarreal vs Bayern Munich live stream today from anywhere in the world.

american football fans can Paramount+ . Watch a free live stream of Villarreal vs Bayern Munich with a 7-day trial of (opens in new tab), don’t forget to use vpn (opens in new tab) If you are a US citizen stranded outside the states. UK fans can get the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

The teams are in and Arnaut Denjuma starts with Gerard Moreno…