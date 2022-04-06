Villarreal vs Bayern Munich: Nagelsmann desperation subs, Gnabry and Muller off

61’ — Subs: Gnabry and Muller come off for Sane and Goretzka.

52’ — It’s not getting better. Villarreal get a hit on the post.

45’ — The second half kicks off. Let’s hope we’ll be better.

Halftime: Bayern Munich are lucky to escape the first half only 1-0 down.

42’ — The goal is ruled offside. This is horrendous by Bayern.

40’ — Goal. Horrible. How did that even happen? Coquelin scores to make it 2-0???

35’ — Almost zero clear cut chances for Bayern so far. Poor game by them, Villarreal look better.

7’ — Goal. Disaster for Bayern, Danjuma makes it 1-0.

Kickoff: We’re underway in Spain!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Julian Nagelsmann has never heard of the word “caution”, so he’s lining up Bayern Munich in a…