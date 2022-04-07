Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Odds Predictions

We have reached the business end of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. The remaining eight teams will play the first leg of their quarterfinal matches on Monday and Tuesday, with a return leg next week.

A quick look at the odds shows that the quarterfinals could be pretty straightforward. Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are forbidden favorites in their matchups with Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Villarreal respectively, while bookmakers are having a hard time separating Chelsea and Real Madrid.

While Atleti could give Manchester City a run for their money and Liverpool coming into the Etihad on Sunday with Citizens in a complicated venue at +850 at an attractive price, there is another underdog who presents good . ..