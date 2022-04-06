Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Results, Highlights & Analysis: Arnaut Denjuma Scores As Unai Emery’s Side Score Impressive Win

Arnaut Danjuma was the hero as Villarreal produced a brilliant performance to beat Bayern Munich 1–0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final match.

It was widely speculated that Bayern would prevail, but Villarreal worked hard to lock down their opponents and limit the threat to the likes of Robert Lewandowski.

Villarreal himself made plenty of openings, with a goal from Francis Coquelin being denied offside, while Gerard Moreno hit the post and Alfonso Pedraza missed a good chance.

Bayern will be extremely disappointed with their performance but determined to respond in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern tried their best…