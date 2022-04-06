Villarreal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Quarter-final: When and Where To Watch VIL vs Bayern UCL Match | Football News

Villarreal will have a tough task in their hands when they take on German giants Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quater-final at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 6 (Thursday).

Not to forget, Villarreal are in good form at the moment, having already made an upset vs Juventus in the Round of 16 contest. And they will be hoping to repeat the same success vs six-time Champions Bayern.

Bayern are coming into this contest with win vs RB Salzburg and will be favourites to win.

What will be the headline at full time? _ _#UCL pic.twitter.com/hSBWLlRBGC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2022

Three big players will be missing for Bayern in form of Joshua Kimmich, Alfonso Davies and Corentin Tolisso.

When will the Villarreal vs Bayern Munich…