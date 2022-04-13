Villarreal’s Champions League run continues as Bayern Munich ruin vital opportunities

MUNICH, Germany – Speakers at the Allianz Arena blew the final whistles of “Bitter Sweet Symphony” and “The Show Must Go On” as Bayern Munich hopes for another season in the Champions League, but they may not have heard any of them Sorrowful song in a small section housing Villarreal supporters.

He was too busy celebrating his team’s 2-1 aggregate victory which made it to the Champions League semi-finals. Once again, Unai Emery’s remarkable side had shocked a European superpower. A 1-0 win over Bayern at El Madrigal last week followed a 1-1 draw here in Germany, giving the “Yellow Submarine” a semi-final date against either Liverpool or Benfica.

