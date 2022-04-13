Villarreal’s Parejo ‘insults’ Bayern Munich, providing inspiration for Champions League win

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann’s “derogatory” comments prompted Villarreal to trouble a major Champions League side, according to Danny Parejo.

Parejo Villarreal was part of the team that achieved a 2–1 aggregate win over the Bundesliga champions in the quarter-final stage and were eliminated from the competition.

The comments made by Nagelsmann before the first leg upset the Liga side, says Parejo, and they were used by the underdogs to fire the semi-finals.

What has been said?

talking to Movistar+ Progressive After a 1-1 draw in Munich in the second leg on Tuesday night, Parejo said: “Nagelsmann said he wanted to decide the tie in the first leg.

“I think he disrespected Villarreal and football. Sometimes when you spit, it falls on you …