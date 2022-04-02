Villemariones Ricardo Jaime found guilty of corruption

On the other hand, the Justice sentenced former Planning Minister Julio de Vido to four years in prison for buying trains from Spain and Portugal.

The Federal Oral Court (TOF) sentenced the former Transport Secretary to 8 years in prison yesterday, Richard James, for illegal enrichment while he was a public official and for irregularities in the purchase of unused railway material from Spain and Portugal. In the same case, the former federal planning minister, July de Widowfour years in prison.

According to judicial sources, the conviction was carried out by judges Julio Panello, Fernando Canaro and Ricardo Baslico, who will announce the grounds on June 2 at 6:00 pm. Interfering in the hearing…