Vimy Ridge Day remembered in Williams Lake – Williams Lake Tribune

Representing the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, Gord Keener, First Vice President, and David Brideau, President, laid wreaths at the Cenotaph in Williams Lake on Saturday (April 9).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement.

“In northern France on a cold Easter Monday in 1917, after careful planning and preparing their assault, Canadian troops marched through sleet, mud and machine gun fire to capture Vimy Ridge. came to the other coast – Francophones, Anglophones, New Canadians, Black Canadians and indigenous peoples – and fought for four days to secure this decisive victory,” the statement said.

“The Battle of Vimy Ridge was a turning point in Canadian history, when four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought …