Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson to the Fast and Furious franchise. PEOPLE.com

Skip to content top navigation close this dialog window Explore PEOPLE.com

close this dialog window share and more

close this dialog window view image Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson fast and furious Franchise: ‘Welcome to the Family’

This link is to an external site that may or may not meet the accessibility guidelines.