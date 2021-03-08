“Vince called me the day I signed with AEW” – Paul White revealed to Vince McMahon’s response to him joining AEW. sport

Paul White, formerly known as ‘The Big Show’ in WWE, revealed his involvement in AEW, leaving Vince McMahon’s reaction.

Loading...

Paul White made his professional wrestling debut with WCW but became a household name during his time as Big Show in WWE. He was involved in the promotion of Vince McMahon in February 19 and was finally released after 21 years in February of this year.

Loading...

Read also: Ric Flair discusses who should break the 16-time world champion record

Loading...

AEW announced his signature on his social media. The announcement was made with responses from all quarters. Fans and colleagues, everyone had something to say about the move. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was among those who called him after the news of his departure.

Loading...

Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Join AEW

Paul Wight appeared in the post show scandal following the conclusion of AEW Revolution 2021. He claimed that there was no enmity between him and Vince McMahon. In fact, his former boss wishes him well and tells him that he is going to be a huge asset to AEW.

Loading...

“Here’s the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed with AEW, gave me a lot of best wishes, agreed that I was a great asset to AEW And thank you for all the years he worked in WWE. There’s no enmity, no anger, no shit, so to speak. It just came down to, you know, contract negotiations and opportunities. . Let’s face it, over 20 years in WWE, I’ve done everything I want to do in WWE. I needed a fresh start, and for me, Vince understood and understood me as a genius , And this was an opportunity for me to do it. “

Loading...

Wight has signed up with AEW as a commentator for their new YouTube series AEW Dark: Elevation. The announcement states that he will also perform as a contestant. His first appearance in AEW was on March 3Third The episode where he announced that AEW would sign a mystery talent.

Loading...

Click Here For more wrestling news