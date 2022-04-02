Vincent Euverard, RWDM coach on future play-offs for D1A: “The pressure, it will settle around, but not in the team”

With Wasland-Bevern’s loss against the Liars this Friday, RWDM is guaranteed to playDam to climb D1A. A barrage that must be played preferably against Sering.

RWDM is only two games away from a return to D1A. With three matches left to play in D1B, the Brussels club is guaranteed a second-place finish in the regular stage. Nevertheless, for Vincent EuverardMolenbeek coach, these last three matches are not to be played lightly.

,We will try to win them. Nothing is going to change and that is my belief. To top the finals, you have to be there every day to be ready to perform under pressure. So it starts with winning our next three league games. We should not take them lightly, it would be a mistake.” Vincent Euverard explains at a press conference.

If the coach doesn’t want to talk about the opponent he’ll face yet…