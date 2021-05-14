ENTERTAINMENT

Vindu Dara Singh’s wife Dina leaves for Russia

Telly Updates

The situation in India continues to get worse in many ways due to the raging second wave of the virus. People are figuring out in their own ways how to deal with the situation.  Actor Vindu Dara Singh’s wife and Dina Umarova along with daughter Amelia has moved to Novosibirsk in Siberia, Russia. She intends to come back once the COVID-19 situation normalizes.

The execution of the plan faced many difficulties as many travel restrictions have been implemented by the government. According to the sources, the mother-daughter had to change four flights before they finally reach Novosibirsk on Thursday evening.

In an interview with BT Vindu talked about it and said, “Yes. They are in Russia now. When things got out of control in India, particularly in Mumbai, we got scared. I continue to remain positive and calm but for Dina, who loves to stay close to nature and can’t stay indoors much, it was getting bit difficult. She was getting thoughts from last year. Moreover, she also lost her dad last year. So, I told her to go and relax. And in Russia things are better. They both are very happy to reach there. I might join them in a month or so.”

He further added, “Yes, it’s difficult without them. They are my support, strength, everything. Dina’s mother is also alone there. So, they can look after her now by staying near her.”

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

