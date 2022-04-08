Vine still in hospital with heart ailment, star’s shoulder concerns

Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines remains in hospital with a heart condition after losing to Melbourne on Thursday night.

Vine was withdrawn from the game at half-time after suffering nausea and dizziness during Power’s 32-point loss at the Adelaide Oval.

He was taken to hospital after the game, with Power revealing Friday that the 27-year-old Brownlow medalist has been diagnosed with a heart irregularity.

“He is still in hospital with a heart irregularity – the cause of which is undetermined and will be investigated in the coming days,” a club statement said.

“The wine keeps well and in good spirits.”

Vine’s poor health set off a scary night for Port, where it fell to 0-4…