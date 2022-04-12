Violence Mars moves into second year as security concerns

For the second year in a row, the Sydney Royal Easter Show has been marred by violence – this time, a stabbing killed a teenager, another in hospital and a third in police custody, while those responsible for the murder remained at large.

Uti Faletolu, 17, was working as an attendant on the break dance ride on the show, and met with two other teenagers before becoming involved in a brawl with the other group of the trio and called Faletolu a “painful chest wound.” ” was given. He died in an ambulance on his way to Westmead Hospital.

Uti Faletolu, 17, was working on the Easter show’s break dance ride before she was fatally stabbed.

Police said on Tuesday that it was not clear whether the 17-year-old had finished his shift when he was attacked. During the fight,…