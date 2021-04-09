Vipul Refuses To Accept Nandini – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha 9th April 2021 Today's Episode Update: Vipul Refuses to Accept Nandini

A recent episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins from where Bansuri becomes concerned about Nandini and Gunjan as it is their first time in their in-laws’ house. But she cannot find Nandini’s suitcase in which she puts her clothes as Gunjan hides through which she cannot imagine as she is watching. Nandini consoles her by saying that she does not need these items, as Varsha understands her gestures from her telepathy, so there is no difference between Darsha and Nandini in her clothes.

Nandini mentions that Darsha gave a boon through which he always feels perfect in everything and his analysis. Dars sends a car to pick them up, meanwhile Bansuri is not feeling good that his younger sister is going to her in-laws for the first time and does not have good clothes. Vipul Rawal refuses to accept Nandini and Gunjan as his daughters-in-law as he gets fake news from the doctor that Darsha can get her eyesight back, so she feels that she should decide her marriage with these girls There is no need for

After that, Darsh’s uncle also refuses this and says that now he should neither worry about his eyes nor this relationship, meanwhile he mentions that they cannot maintain the stability of their family. So it is better to reject him and focus on him, but his grandfather explains to him that unless Rajavi is here, he does not need to take any decision. Because according to her belief, Nandini is the ideal partner for her and she will live happily with him.

Parul expresses his feeling by saying that both girls are coming here, so it is not good to tell them about this, but Vipul is not ready to understand anything and says please tell them that there is no need to come here . Parul calls Nandini and tries to inform them but in the meantime, Dadaji reaches there and stops her to inform her about it. He orders Parul that whenever they come here, they have to welcome him partially without running away.

Bansuri cleans Gunjan’s room and comes to know that she is hiding the bag of Nandini’s clothes so that she does not look beautiful. On the other hand, they both reach there and after seeing them, Vipul’s mood worsens as he no longer wants to see them near his house. Nirali also comes there and says that she is here to meet Nandini and she does not like that Parul is welcoming her in place of Rajvi. So don’t forget to watch it on StarPlus at 06:00 PM and stay connected with us for more updates.

