ENTERTAINMENT

Viraf Patel & Saloni Khanna tied the knot, check out the pics

Telly Updates

Viraf Phiroz Patel and fiancee, Saloni Khanna, who were all set to tie the knot, got married recently at the Bandra court. The marriage was kept an extremely intimate affair owing to the current situation.

Interestingly, the couple exchanged a rubber band instead of a ring. Talking about it with ETimes TV, Viraf said, “I couldn’t get a ring for her this time as it wasn’t available. So, I put a rubber band on her ring finger,” laughed Patel, while Saloni added, “I am anxious, hopeful and excited, all at the same time! This was more memorable than I had thought.”

Viraf concluded by saying, “It is a very special day for both of us and our families. The ceremony may have been simple, but it was memorable. We hope that all our near and dear ones continue to shower their love and blessings on us. We had our family and friends by our side, in spirit, and three cool witnesses to our special moment. It was just perfect!”

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

44
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top