Viraf Patel & Saloni Khanna tied the knot, check out the pics

Viraf Phiroz Patel and fiancee, Saloni Khanna, who were all set to tie the knot, got married recently at the Bandra court. The marriage was kept an extremely intimate affair owing to the current situation.

Interestingly, the couple exchanged a rubber band instead of a ring. Talking about it with ETimes TV, Viraf said, “I couldn’t get a ring for her this time as it wasn’t available. So, I put a rubber band on her ring finger,” laughed Patel, while Saloni added, “I am anxious, hopeful and excited, all at the same time! This was more memorable than I had thought.”

Viraf concluded by saying, “It is a very special day for both of us and our families. The ceremony may have been simple, but it was memorable. We hope that all our near and dear ones continue to shower their love and blessings on us. We had our family and friends by our side, in spirit, and three cool witnesses to our special moment. It was just perfect!”