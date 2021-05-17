Viral getting romantic photos of Rashmi and Rahul, know what is going on?

TV serial actress Rashmi Desai is busy in her new projects these days. Yes, at the moment some of his pictures are going viral, which you can see here. Rashmi Rahul Vaidya is seen in these pictures. You can see both of them in a romantic mood in these pictures. Now the fans of Rashmi Desai and Rahul Vaidya have been stirred up by taking these pictures. Fans of both are currently wondering why Rahul Vaidya is seen romantically with Rashmi Desai, except Disha Parmar.

Now all these pictures have stirred the hearts of the people. By the way, let us tell you that both are going to be seen in a song soon and these pictures are done during the shooting of the same song. However, TV serial actress Rashmi Desai is getting many song offers these days and for the first time she is seen in a romantic style with Rahul.

However, after seeing these pictures of Rashmi Desai and Rahul Vaidya, their crazy fans are desperate to see both of them in a song. Now people are waiting for the release of both songs as soon as possible. At the moment, photos of both are being shared rapidly. You know that Rahul is currently in Cape Town to shoot the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.