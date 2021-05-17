ENTERTAINMENT

Viral getting romantic photos of Rashmi and Rahul, know what is going on?

TV serial actress Rashmi Desai is busy in her new projects these days. Yes, at the moment some of his pictures are going viral, which you can see here. Rashmi Rahul Vaidya is seen in these pictures. You can see both of them in a romantic mood in these pictures. Now the fans of Rashmi Desai and Rahul Vaidya have been stirred up by taking these pictures. Fans of both are currently wondering why Rahul Vaidya is seen romantically with Rashmi Desai, except Disha Parmar.

Now all these pictures have stirred the hearts of the people. By the way, let us tell you that both are going to be seen in a song soon and these pictures are done during the shooting of the same song. However, TV serial actress Rashmi Desai is getting many song offers these days and for the first time she is seen in a romantic style with Rahul.

However, after seeing these pictures of Rashmi Desai and Rahul Vaidya, their crazy fans are desperate to see both of them in a song. Now people are waiting for the release of both songs as soon as possible. At the moment, photos of both are being shared rapidly. You know that Rahul is currently in Cape Town to shoot the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
89
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top