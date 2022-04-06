Viral star Hasbollah sits down for her first interview

Instagram and TikTok star Hasbollah (full name: Hasabulla Magomedov) just did his first sit-down interview. Taking the Hot Seat with Barstool Sports Host Caleb Pressley as Part of His sunday conversation In the series, the Dagestan Internet sensation talks about his love of cars, his beloved cat Barsik, his love of weapons (!), and his ongoing feud with Abdu Rozik.

The online star of Hasbollah has been burning bright over the years after rising to fame with a series of pranks and stunts, quickly winning over the hearts of millions, including Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. But despite his immense popularity and endless on-screen antics, he had never actually done an interview before now.