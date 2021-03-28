Viral Video: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Wife Natasa Stankovic Shakes With Son Agastya In Adorable Dance Video, Watch Here

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is seen participating in the Don’t Rush Challenge along with his wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya in an adorable dance video shared on Instagram, Watch the video here.

Hardik Pandya, who has been busy with his T-20 schedule, chose to shake the leg with his partner and Serbian beauty Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. In a super adorable video shared by Natasa on her Instagram, the family can be seen grooving to beats Eduardo Luzquinos’ remix of Don’t Rush.

Natasa can be seen in a cropped white top paired with blue denim and white sneakers, flaunting her fancy footwork while Hardik can be seen in a black tee and track pants, and holding their toddler in his arms, was seen matching to her steps.

The viral dance video also gave a glimpse of the background of their living room, which had a dining table, a ceiling lamp on top and a grey-motif printed carpet on the floor. Sharing the video, Natasa simply tagged Hardik Pandya and posted smileys alongside this video on Instagram.

Let you know, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got married in Dubai, in a surprise private ceremony in January 2020. The couple welcomed their first baby boy, Agastya in July last year. According to reports, the duo met at a nightclub and fell instantly in love with each other.

More in detail, Natasa is a Serbian model who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha film. She also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8‘ in the year 2014-15. She was featured in several hit Bollywood songs like ‘Mehbooba‘ from ‘Fukrey Returns‘, ‘Zindagi Meri Dance Dance‘ from ‘Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies.

Natasha was last seen in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 9‘ as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni.

