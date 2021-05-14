Viral: When hens said- ‘Allah-Allah’, people are shocked to hear, see Video

Many different types of funny videos go viral on social media and people are surprised by seeing them. One such video is going viral on social media. In this video everyone is surprised to hear a rooster is saying Allah Allah. People are making this video quite viral.

We all know that some animals have the characteristics of humans. Just like if we teach a few words to a parrot, it also repeats those words, but, if you are asked that you have seen such a feature in the chicken? Of course your answer will be no. This video has gone viral on the occasion of Eid and everyone is surprised to see. A person is calling Allah-Allah from a chicken. When that person speaks, the cock itself is also saying Allah Allah.

‘Shocking video’

This video has been shared on Instagram with an account named ‘reelkerofeelkero’. Hundreds of people have watched this video so far and are giving different reactions to it.