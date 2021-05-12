ENTERTAINMENT

Virat and Anushka’s campaign raised more than 5 crores in 5 days

Avatar

Sports desk. The pace of corona infection is increasing at the moment in the country. On an average, more than three and a half lakhs are getting infected every day. The second wave of Corona virus in the country has destroyed many homes. In this crisis of Corona, many people have lost their family members. In this difficult time, many people are ahead for Corona patients, one of which is Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka. The fund raising campaign started by Indian team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma has raised Rs 5 crore. In this campaign named Friends (#InThisTogether), a campaign to raise Rs 7 crores in 7 days was done through crowd funding. From May 7 till now, that is, in 5 days, 5.22 crores have been received from this campaign. To complete the campaign, Rs 1.78 crore is required in the next 2 days.

Friends, let me tell you that both Virat and Anushka donated 2 crore rupees in it themselves. The deposit amount will be assigned to ACT Grants. Friends, this amount will then be used to provide oxygen, medical equipment and man-power and vaccination facilities to the needy. Apart from Virushka, Shyam Steel also donated 10 lakhs to this campaign.

For your information, tell me that while launching the campaign, Virat had said that our country is going through a very difficult phase at the moment. We need to unite in it and save the lives of the people around. Friends, Anushka and I are sad and upset to see people helpless and losing their lives since last year. This country needs all of us. Friends, Virat also installed KoviShield vaccine on Monday. He will embark on a tour of England with Team India in June.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
27
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top