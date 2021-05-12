Virat and Anushka’s campaign raised more than 5 crores in 5 days

Sports desk. The pace of corona infection is increasing at the moment in the country. On an average, more than three and a half lakhs are getting infected every day. The second wave of Corona virus in the country has destroyed many homes. In this crisis of Corona, many people have lost their family members. In this difficult time, many people are ahead for Corona patients, one of which is Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka. The fund raising campaign started by Indian team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma has raised Rs 5 crore. In this campaign named Friends (#InThisTogether), a campaign to raise Rs 7 crores in 7 days was done through crowd funding. From May 7 till now, that is, in 5 days, 5.22 crores have been received from this campaign. To complete the campaign, Rs 1.78 crore is required in the next 2 days.

Friends, let me tell you that both Virat and Anushka donated 2 crore rupees in it themselves. The deposit amount will be assigned to ACT Grants. Friends, this amount will then be used to provide oxygen, medical equipment and man-power and vaccination facilities to the needy. Apart from Virushka, Shyam Steel also donated 10 lakhs to this campaign.

For your information, tell me that while launching the campaign, Virat had said that our country is going through a very difficult phase at the moment. We need to unite in it and save the lives of the people around. Friends, Anushka and I are sad and upset to see people helpless and losing their lives since last year. This country needs all of us. Friends, Virat also installed KoviShield vaccine on Monday. He will embark on a tour of England with Team India in June.