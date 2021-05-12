





The episode starts with Bhawani telling to Pakhi to call the in the hospital promptly and get to know if Virat is still there or discharged. Ashwini along with Mohit comes there and informs no need to call the hospital as Virat is already here. Mohit gathers all the family members and tells them that Virat is home. Ninad and Sonali get cheered that it is great news while Ashwini asks to distribute sweets at this special moment. Everyone is celebrating that Virat got discharged from the hospital. Just then Ashwini also announced that daughter in law of this house is also returning.

Sonali fumes hearing that and ask if they are going to welcome the girl who spoiled the prestige of this family. Ashwini says that we shouldn’t bad mouth her as we are unaware of the complete truth. Ashwini then says we better focus on the bright side instead of getting concerned for the past. Pakhi fumes seeing Ashwini is supporting her. Ashwini then asks to prepare a veneration plate to welcome them. At the same time, Bhavani tells that if they really want that wild girl back in this house. Meanwhile, Mohit comes and says Virat and Sai are coming.

Virat enters home along with Sai they holding each other’s hand. Karishma teases them and says that who could tell that they had a quarrel. They are about to enter the house while Ashwini stops them and asks to perform Aarti first. Sai is recalling all the events that happened in past. Virat asks her not to think that much. Sai replies that she isn’t in her house she is here only to look after you and will return to the hostel. Virat thinks that he won’t repeat the mistake of sending her away from me.

Ashwini brings Arti for them and completes the ritual. Mohit asks Karishma to assist Ashwini. But Sonali in jealousy halts Karishma. Mohit says Virat and Sai return home, so Karishma should go for Arti. Karishma goes to Ashwini and assists him in performing the Arti. Bhavani again started yelling at them and started uttering. Sonali asks Virat to have a sit but Virat asks Sai to sit first. But later Nindad again started creating a nuisance and alleged Sai is creating a drama.