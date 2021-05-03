Virat Gets Shot Today’s 3rd May 2021 Written Episode







The upcoming episode of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mai begins where Sayi gets worried about Virat after watching such news regarding his mission and starts praying to God for his safety. Spontaneously her roommate comes inside the room and sees that she is crying, and asks that does is she fine, and Sayi reveals about Virat’s mission. So roommate tries to switch off the television but she stops her and accepts her mistake that she should have picked his call. Her roommate tries to console her that he is a police officer and knows how to deal with it.

Then Ashwini says to Pakhi that he will not talk to her regarding the mission because he did not inform his wife as well. Meanwhile, Ashwini warns her that there is no need for her interference between Sayi and Virat. Another side, Sayi sets all lamps with lights and keeps on praying for his safety because she is continuously getting an intuition of something wrong. She decides to not think anything wrong for him because they have done a lot of things together.

After that, Virat got shot by a terrorist on his chest while saving his colleague’s life, but Sayi is watching the news on television that the situation is under control but one officer got shot. On the other hand, Mohit says to his family that there is no need to argue with each other, and the entire family thanks God for the victory of the police department. Meanwhile, they pray to God for the safety of the injured officer because still, they are unfamiliar with Virat. Sayi also praying because she got the intuition that something has happened with him.

All his colleagues console him to not lose hope by saying that he should remember his family and he recalls Sayi and all those beautiful moments which they have spent together. Officers admit him to the hospital and the doctors start his treatment, Sayi calls Virat and asks about his health that everything is fine there or not. They inform her that he got shot by the terrorist while saving the life of another colleague and got the injury on the chest and his operation is going on.

Then Doters says that as per the rules Virat's family will have to sign all the documents of the treatment. Meanwhile, the call gets disconnected and she thinks that deliberately it cut, then they call his family and Pakhi receives the call. They say that they want to talk to Virat's wife Sayi Joshi but Pakhi says that she does not live here. Then they informed her about Virat's incident and all family members reach the hospital