Virat Kohli Recollects the Pressures of the World Cup Final in 2011

Thanks to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 91, India scored the required runs for the loss of four wickets with 10 balls to spare to lift the trophy.

Exactly 11 years after the historic victory, Kohli narrated the feeling of walking out to bat with India wobbling in the run chase.

“I remember the pressure of walking in to bat. At 2 down for 20, I think it was — Sachin and Sehwag both got out. I was walking in… Sachin Paaji had a brief chat with me when I walked in to say ‘Build a partnership’. And we did build a partnership. Me and Gautam (Gambhir) had a 90-run partnership (83)… I got 35, probably the most valuable 35 that I’ve scored in my cricketing career,” Kohli told RCB Bold Diaries on Saturday.

“I felt very happy that I was a part of putting the team back on track and…