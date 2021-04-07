Virat Kohli to promote Vivo, company created brand ambassador – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Virat Kohli to promote Vivo, company created brand ambassador

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has appointed Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. Significantly, Vivo is the sponsor of IPL and IPL2021 is about to start. According to Vivo, now Virat Kohli will be seen promoting the upcoming product launch of Vivo. Virat Kohli will also advertise for Vivo products. Now Virat Kohli will promote Vivo during TV, print, social media and events. Let us tell you that last year, BCCI and Vivo together decided to hold the sponsorship of IPL 2020 for the Boycott China Sentiment. That is, the sponsor of last year’s IPL was not Vivo. But now Vivo has got the sponsorship of IPL and it has been extended for a year.

Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has said on the creation of Vivo’s brand ambassador, ‘I am really waiting for this association. As a player, I understand the importance of consistency and commitment in the game ‘Virat Kohli has said, Vivo as a brand, has established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian smartphone market, including There is continuity towards providing new technology. The way Vivo has brought happiness in the lives of its customers through technology, and has done a lot of work in mobile photography. Connecting with a brand that understands the audience is exciting. ‘

Vivo India’s brand strategy head Nipun Mariya has said, “Virat Kohli has joined the brand and we are very excited about this. Collaborating with Virat Elbow is a great way to connect with our young consumers. With Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan, we want to increase our brand reach, we are confident that together with the sports figure, we will get even more wild audiences. According to Vivo, the company is making all the Vivo smartphone series in Greater Noida under Make in India where there are 10 thousand employees. The company is launching smartphones in almost every segment in India.

