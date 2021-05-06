Virat Kohli waged war against Corona after IPL’s 14th season was suspended

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that four lakh 13 thousand new cases of corona which have come up in the last 24 hours have come up in the country and three thousand 980 deaths have occurred in one day. For the last eight days, more than three thousand people going daily are being killed. It has been decided to suspend the IPL amid the growing threat of Corona virus. Corona cases were reported in several IPL teams for the last few days, RCB captain Virat Kohli has returned to his home in Mumbai after the suspension of IPL 2021. Friends, Kohli has now waged a war against Corona by not passing the time.

Meeting our Captain… Love and Respect to start working for the Movement and COVID Relief… No word is just respect and prayer for all their efforts !!! @imVkohli ???? pic.twitter.com/qZEQEKzgM7– Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) 5 May, 2021

However, before this, Virat Kohli has helped the people of the country in difficult times and when the risk of corona is constantly increasing, he has decided to come forward and help, Friends, for your information, tell me that Kohli has done it for this Tuesday. Shook hands with the youth army. He was seen talking with youth army member Rahul N. Kanal and devising strategies to counter Corona. Which you can see in these pictures. Rahul N. Kanal shared pictures of himself with Virat on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday. This shows that Kohli is engaged in a battle with Corona after the IPL postponement.

Friends wrote the caption of the pictures Rahul shared, ‘I met my captain. The battle they have waged against Kovid has increased their respect and love for them. Friends, we pray for his efforts that he bring color. In the photo, Virat can be clearly seen following social distancing. He is seen in a casual look.