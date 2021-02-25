Virat Parvatam 1 Song: Charming Melody – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Venkatesh has today launched Kolu Kolu, the first song from the film Virat Parivar starring his nephews Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. Suresh Bobbili who composed the soundtrack for directing Vinoo Udugula came up with a catchy raga.

Kolu expresses his feeling towards his soul to everyone about Kolu Sai Pallavi. Everything about the song was perfect – the composition, singing, lyrics, illustrations and more importantly Sai Pallavi’s expressions.

Sai Pallavi painting on the Maoists hammer and sickle symbol is the last part of the love symbol is a great idea. Divya Malika sang the song, while Chandrabos spoke the lyrics.

Virat Parivaram is to be released on April 30.

