Virat Parv’s powerful women: Women’s Day Tribute

Sai pallavi Fida and Padi have already impressed Telugu audiences with their performance skills and dance moves in Padi Leche Mansu. She is an artist and is very big in Telugu. Sai Pallavi who made her debut in Tollywood with Fida is currently busy with her upcoming action drama Virat Fiesta Which stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Today on the occasion of Women’s Day, the makers of Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati starrer period social drama Virat Parvam unveiled a special tribute video. In the video, Sai Pallavi is written in front of Rana Daggubati’s name.

Rana Daggubati has given voice for this video and introduced powerful women of the Virat family. The film also stars Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film Virat Parvam, directed by Veenu Udugula and produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri, will hit the screens on April 30.

Earlier during an interview, Neenu Nadi OK Katha fame director Veenu Udugula revealed that the film has five women who are strong and play a very important role in the film. The director also revealed that all the characters made under his direction will portray the de-glam look.

