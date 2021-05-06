Virender And Sakshi Go On Honeymoon







The latest episode of Molkki starts with Prakashi is asking Virender for the doctor’s suggestion for Purvi. Prakashi suggests going on vacation along with Sakshi. She further says to spend some time along with Sakshi and make her feel good. She says that we will look after for kids behind you. She says Purvi and Anjali are here to take care of the kids. Prakashi says now I am saying directly that she wants them to go on the second honeymoon. Virender stunned and says honeymoon, he is about to say something about Purvi but Prakashi says it will good for Sakshi either.

Prakashi says that I want my old Sakshi back in this mansion. She then asks Virender to tell Sakshi to get prepared for the trip. Virender is in a dilemma and thinking about what will he do now, as he is worrying for Purvi. Virender tells Prakashi that it would better if Sakshi will stay home and take a rest. But in between Purvi says that nothing will happen to her. Purvi further says perhaps a change in the atmosphere might help in recovering swiftly. Prakashi says now Purvi also get agrees with this now you must for a vacation.

Virender goes to Sakshi and she asks if they are going on honeymoon again. But Virender doesn’t say anything to her. Sakshi further says that it might be your idea to make me feel good. Virender shares that Maa advised me to take you on vacations. But just then Prakashi comes and says that Virender is lying and it is his idea to take you on the second honeymoon. Kids also come there and say that we also come along with you. Sakshi gets agrees and says that we won’t go anywhere without you. Everyone starts getting prepared for the vacations.

Kids then go to Purvi and ask her to join them but Purvi says that Sakshi considers me as a maid. So, I can’t come along with you and ask them to go with your parents. It will help your mother to get well soon. Manas says that it won’t be fun without you. Meanwhile, Sakshi comes and ask Manas to wear a t-shirt and he denies it. But later, Purvi convince him. At the same time, Virender comes and asks for a file and calls her Bawri. She tells him to check it in a drawer. Sakshi looks on and doubts Purvi that she has taken over all her responsibilities. Get the complete episode on Colors TV at 10 PM today. Stay connected with Social Telecast for more Molkki written updates.