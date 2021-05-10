Virender Decides To Reveal The Truth







The recent scenario of Molkki is enhancing the engagement of the show. As we all know that after 5 years Sakshi has returned to Virender’s life. Well, it is all going according to the plan of Prakashi. She just wants to ruin the life of Virender and Purvi because of her jealousy of Purvi. Virender has announced her and Purvi wedding at Holi’s festival. Later, they all went to Goa for a wedding, but on the wedding day, Manas had got kidnapped which is also part of Prakashi’s planning. As she wants to stop Virender and Purvi’s wedding.

When Virender reached the wedding venue and doesn’t Purvi there. Anjali and Bhuri try to take advantage of that and rumoured that Purvi has eloped. Virender is about to cancel the marriage but Purvi reached at the right time and informed Virender about what happened. Her marriage gets resumed but at the same time, Sakshi enters the venue. Everyone standing there got aghast seeing Sakshi. The kids also recall her mother and hug her. Virender also hugs Sakshi and all the situation halted the marriage.

Sakshi fainted and they all take her in the room and Purvi seeing her world flipped upside down. Later, the doctor suggests Virender not give any stress to Sakshi as it wouldn’t much pressure on her otherwise she would collapse. While Purvi comes near Sakshi’s room and Sakshi asks Mamaji about Purvi. Mamaji introduced Purvi as a servant. Later, Prakashi suggests Virender take Sakshi on vacation it would be beneficial for her health.

Virender denies it at first but Purvi back Prakshi and convince Virender. The kids along with Virender plans to take Purvi along with them on vacations. Sakshi is trying to get close to Virender but he is failing to forget about Purvi. Virender is in a huge dilemma because of Purvi and Sakshi. She is bemused and trying to settle down things. While Sakshi is treating Purvi like a normal servant, she is also perplexed by seeing her family’s concern for Purvi.

But Virender is getting tenser by the situation. Virender goes to Purvi and tells her that she will reveal the complete truth to Sakshi and God will handle the rest. But the last episode of the show ended Purvi and Virender enters Sakshi’s room and aghast seeing inside. In the upcoming episode of Molkki, we will get to know what happened in the room. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for further Molkki written update.