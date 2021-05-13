Virender Kept His Promise and Completes Purvi’s fast







In the latest episode of Molkki, we have watched that Sakshi comes to Purvi and asks if preparations have been done. Virender has narrowly escaped just then as he was feeding Sargi to Purvi. Sakshi then comes asks for preparations, Purvi says that she has almost done. Sakshi says that I have got ready, so come here for that. She then asks Purvi if you see Virender around as she has to eat Sargi along with his hand. Virender is seeing everything hiding there. Sakshi leaves and Purvi asks him to feed Sakshi as well. Virender nods and goes from there.

While all the ladies are swamped with preparations for the festival. Anjali chooses a dress for a Sakshi. Anjali says that Virender won’t take off your eyes if you wear this. Purvi is assisting Sakshi while she is dressing. Prakashi and Anjali praise Sakshi and says that you are looking like you used to look 5 years ago. She then asks Purvi to assist Sakshi in wearing this necklace. Purvi does the same and Anjali and Prakashi exchanges a smirk. Anjali teases Purvi that she is doing well as a servant.

Purvi later helps Sakshi for preparing for veneration. Anjali again comes to them and praises Sakshi. She wards of Sakshi’s evil eye with a note and hands it over to Purvi. Purvi aghast seeing all this. Meanwhile, kids come there and also appreciates Sakshi for her looks. They then go to Purvi and asks her to bring some toys for them as they want to play. Purvi asks that your room is downstairs what are your toys upstairs. They both lie to Purvi and asks her to bring them. Virender and the kids planned all this for Purvi. Purvi goes there and finds Virender along with an adorable dress and jewellery.

Virender asks her to wear all this, Purvi hesitates if someone sees them. Virender says that everyone is busy with veneration so take it. She agrees and put on the dress and jewellery. Purvi gives a pleasant smile while Virender fills her hairline with vermillion. Purvi then asks him to go away and conclude Sakshi’s fast first and I will complete mine with your photo. Virender says that he will complete both of your fasts at the same time. Later, Virender manages to keep his promise after all the odds. The episode ends, get the complete Molkki Written Update here at Social Telecast.